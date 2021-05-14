Fletcher Keyes Joins TroyResearch

Keyes has been named Director of Development for TroyResearch. Keyes is re-uniting with TroyResearch president Jonathan Little, having worked together previously at Z104 (WZEE), Triple M (WMMM), and WOLX in Madison, WI.

Keyes says, “I’m a radio person ready to help radio with tools that make a difference. I was a Troy customer for many years. I liked it so much, I joined the company!”

Little added, “It’s great to have another person who knows and loves radio joining my team. Fletch has been a ratings winner as a morning jock and program director and he knows research. He shares my commitment to helping radio be the best it can be.”

Now in its 3rd decade, TroyResearch provides music testing and perceptual studies for radio and the sales generating tool – the Brand Awareness Study – for radio, television, digital and print.