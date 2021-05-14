Are You Ready To Rise Through The Ranks?

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio group, BMI and the RAB have announced that the 13th annual Rising Through the Ranks program will be brought back in 2021 as a virtual event.

The program will be split into five days and will be taking place each Tuesday of the month of August, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT beginning August 3, 2021. As in years past, BMI will offer 20 scholarships for this year’s program. These scholarships will cover the cost of the professional development course, which is designed to foster and educate current and emerging female radio managers within broadcast radio.

“BMI has been a proud supporter of ‘Rising Through the Ranks’ since its inception,” said Dan Spears, vice president, industry relations, BMI. “Working with our MIW and RAB partners over the years has shown how vital this initiative is in providing the future female leaders the tools they need to succeed in the radio industry. We look forward to when we can host the program at BMI’s Nashville office once again, but until then, we’re thrilled that it is back this year as a virtual event.”

“Once again, MIW is thrilled to participate in the Rising Through the Ranks program,” said Ruth Presslaff, board president of the Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio Group. “We meet so many women who are passionate about radio, and who continue to pay it forward by supporting the network they’ve built with each other, programs to help other women, as well as contributing to the industry with their strong performance. This event may be virtual, but the results will be real!”

“Rising Through the Ranks is a priceless opportunity for our scholarship recipients and we are excited to be bringing the event back this year,” noted Erica Farber, president and CEO, Radio Advertising Bureau. “With the tools and experience we’ve all had with virtual events, we know that this year’s program will be as engaging and inspiring as our in-person event.”

This year’s agenda and speaker lineup will be announced at a later date.

Scholarship applications and registration are available on www.rab.com and will be accepted April 26, through 6:00 p.m. CT on May 28, 2021. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their selection by the week of July 1, 2021. To find out more information, go to the RAB’s Rising Through the Ranks page.