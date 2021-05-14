Palmieri Sticking Around Providence

Providence Rock and Roller WHJY-FM and WSNE-FM have extended Doug Palmieri contract for another four years. Palmieri is part of the afternoon show “Doug & Scarpetti” on WHJY and he’s the PD for both stations.

“We are so fortunate to have Doug as part of the team in Providence,” said Rhonda Lapham, Market President for iHeartMedia Providence. “He brings so much knowledge and creativity to both stations and his longevity in particular with 94 HJY is one of the largest reasons for the station’s continued success.”

“I’m excited to continue as Program Director for both 94 HJY and Coast 93.3,” said Palmieri. “iHeartMedia Providence is like home to me and I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to work with. I want to thank iHeartMedia for giving me the opportunity to stay put for what I hope continues to be a long and successful run here in Providence.”

Palmieri started in radio in 1993 as an intern and part-time employee for WHJY and returned to the station as Night Host and Production Director in 2013. He was elevated to Afternoon Co-host and Program Director and recently acquired added-on programming responsibilities for Coast 93.3.