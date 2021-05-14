Bo Thompson Renewed On WBT

Radio One and WBT AM/FM host Bo Thompson have reached a multi-year agreement. The morning host is a Charlotte native who has spent nearly his entire 30 year career at the station.

“Bo has done an amazing job of keeping Charlotte listeners engaged and informed during mornings on WBT,” said Marsha Landess, Regional VP. “He has proven to be a compelling broadcaster keeping Charlotte informed on local, regional and national issues and we are thrilled he will be taking WBT into the future.”

“I’m very proud to continue working for the station that has been my broadcast life,” said Thompson. “It’s an honor for me that I’ll be here both for WBT’s 100th Anniversary and to celebrate a decade hosting mornings next year.”