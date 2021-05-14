Breakfast Club Hits Tampa

‘The Breakfast Club’ is coming to 95.7 The Beat (WBTP). The show debuts May 17.

“We could not be more excited to turn the page on a new chapter with a fresh sound and the hottest morning show in the country,” said Chris Soechtig, MP, iHeartMedia Tampa Bay. “‘The Breakfast Club’ is the perfect lead-in to our local programming hosted by, Queen B and led by Program Director Mychal Maguire.”

In 2020, ‘The Breakfast Club’ was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in the Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more) category.