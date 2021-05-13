iHeart Music Fest Returns To Vegas

The annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is set for September 17 and 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Partner Capital One is offering special early access ticket sales starting May 18.

The early sales will be available for 24 hours exclusively to Capital One cardholders from 6 AM PST May 18 through 6 AM May 19. In addition, an early access ticket sale will be available for 24 hours to the general public May 19 at 10 AM through 10 AM PST May 20. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public in June, along with a cardholder pre-sale opportunity.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live throughout the country across more than 150 markets and also will be featured as an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network at a later date.

The evening performance lineup and details for the music festival will be announced at a later date.