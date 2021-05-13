Beasley Detroit Vax Push

Beasley Media Group stations are working with Detroit community leaders on an event to encourage Motor City residents to get vaccinated. The Zoom event is the next installment of Beasley’s Solutions Not Slogans campaign.

105.9 KISS-FM (WDMK) personalities Mason and Angie Starr, along with 105.1 The BOUNCE (WMGC) morning show host Zannie K and The Detroit Praise Network’s (93.5, 98.3, 99.9) Randi Myles will host a Zoom meeting with community leaders May 13 at 7 PM. It will be available for viewing on the Beasley-Detroit station websites starting at 3 PM on May 14th.

“We are excited to host a video conference designed to provide an opportunity for our listeners to speak directly with city officials to create solutions to get the people of our city out to get vaccinated,” said Mason and Angie Starr.