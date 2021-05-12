Run Up To The Billboards

Billboard Music Awards is offering radio stations a FREE 60-minute special as a run-up to this year’s show. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards Radio Special is produced by Benztown and McVay Media and hosted by Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees.

The BBMA Radio Special is designed for Pop, Hot AC and AC stations, and features audio from Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Gabby Barrett and music from nominated artists and performers.

It’s being offered to stations with no network inventory and is designed to allow stations to localize the program.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Nick Jonas, will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 8:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Pacific.

To claim the free Billboard Music Awards Radio Special for your market, contact Masa Patterson at Benztown at: [email protected] or (818) 842-4600.