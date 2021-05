Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino is joining Fox News Channel’s weekend primetime lineup as the host of a new 10 PM/ET program launching June 5th. In addition to his new primetime role, Bongino will continue to serve as the host of Westwood One’s The Dan Bongino Show and as part of his new deal with FOX News Media, FOX Nation will now stream his daily radio program The Dan Bongino Show from 12-3 PM/ET beginning on May 25th.