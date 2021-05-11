Rogen Coming To Stitcher

Seth Rogen will launch his first podcast with Stitcher. Rogen’s podcast will be a series of personal stories and is expected to debut later this year.

“Bringing people’s stories to life in these sort of ‘audio documentaries’ has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people’s lives and how they contextualize these moments,” said Rogen

“The vision Seth and his team have is to venture beyond typical celebrity-based podcasts, and that is to go deep into how a single moment can change a person’s life. We’ve seen over his career that Seth is unafraid to explore new territory, and so we are excited to follow him on this journey of discovery,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM.

The as-yet-untitled project will be available via Stitcher’s comedy podcast network, Earwolf.