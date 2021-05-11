Distractions: Good Or Bad?

The latest Borrell Local Marketing Trends Podcast takes a close look at how distractions work. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott explore the phenomenon of distractions and what opportunities they hold for the advertising and marketing world.

Dealing in Distractions: Strangling Time Bandits, Staying Focused, & Finding Value in Clarity features an interview with award-winning journalist Maggie Jackson, author of ‘Distracted. The Erosion of Attention and the Coming Dark Age.’

You can find the podcast Here.