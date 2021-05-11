CNN’s Cuomo/Lemon Get Podcast

CNN Audio is launching The Handoff, a new weekly podcast hosted by CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon. The program will feature conversations between the anchors.

According to CNN-“Now, with no broadcast clock to hold them back, they are stepping out from behind their anchor desks to come together and ignite even more personal and hot topic conversations. Nothing is off limits.”

The Handoff will be available exclusively with a subscription to the CNN channel on Apple Podcasts when Apple Podcasts Subscriptions debuts later this month.