Smith Questions The Questioners

NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith interviewed three White House correspondents for an online session released today titled “Covering the Biden White House.” The conversation focused on the differences between the Trump and Biden administrations’ relationship with the press and other topics.

Smith interviewed Shannon Pettypiece, Senior White House Reporter for NBC News Digital, Steven Portnoy, White House Correspondent for CBS News Radio and Karen Travers Washington Correspondent for ABC News

The session is part of NAB’s State Leadership Conference. The annual conference is designed to educate the broadcast industry to advocate on relevant legislative and regulatory issues. This year’s conference is a virtual-only event.

WATCH IT HERE