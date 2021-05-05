Audacy Readies For IAB

Audacy has put together its lineup for the IAB NewFronts and IAB Podcast Upfronts. The company will show off its scaled multi-platform audio content and entertainment offerings.

According to the company-‘The Podcast Upfront presentation will showcase exclusive launches from Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios. Presentations will also showcase Podcorn’s influencer marketplace. The NewFronts presentation will be used to reinforce the power of audio to move business or advertisers, and reintroduce itself to the industry under its new brand.’

“At this year’s IAB events, we will demonstrate the unique ability of sound to connect, immerse, captivate and engage audiences like no other medium,” said Paul Suchman, CMO.

“We’re seeing that digital audio campaigns are working harder when a total audio strategy is utilized – across the board – whether the goals are web visitation, sales, or brand lift,” said Ken Lagana, EVP, Digital Sales.