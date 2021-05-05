New Morning Co-Host At CHED

Long-time Edmonton media personality Daryl McIntyre is the new morning co-host at 630 CHED. McIntyre most recently served as a guest host in February 2021, and will team up with Chelsea Bird.

“It’s amazing to realize that over the course of my career I’ve been able to work at the TV station and now the radio station I grew up with. Mornings on 630 CHED have had some brilliant broadcasters over the years,” said McIntyre. “I’m thrilled to work with Chelsea Bird, at least until she leaves for her maternity leave, and Morley Scott and Randy Kilburn always make for great radio. It’s a pleasure and an honour to join this team; familiar but new.”

McIntyre assumes the role of Shaye Ganam who recently moved into the mid-morning slot on 630 CHED and 770 CHQR. He will solo the morning show after Bird departs for maternity leave May 7.