iHeart Adds Private Podcast Marketplace

The iHeartMedia Private Marketplace allows brand advertisers to create their own unique, tailored marketplaces made up of their specific audience targets and pricing, to dial up and down across each year as their marketing needs require. The new technology was developed through iHeartMedia’s recent acquisition of Voxnest.

“We acquired Voxnest last fall with the plan to be able to provide podcast advertisers with additional targetable inventory at scale by allowing the effective and efficient monetization across an entire range of podcast inventory,” said Brian Kaminsky, Chief Data Officer and President of Revenue Strategies for iHeartMedia. “Voxnest connects all of the fragmented platforms that exist in podcasting – the launch of this Private Marketplace is a huge milestone in the podcast industry and advances these capabilities to buyers.”

Private Marketplace gives advertisers the ability to reach their specific audience based on three specialized targeting options: Category, Geolocation and Psychographic.

The iHeartPodcast Network includes hundreds of original podcasts spanning every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, and comedy.