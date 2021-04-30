Jenny Valliere Joins WTMX

Chicago’s 101.9 THE MIX (WTMX) has hired Jenny Valliere as Music Director and Midday Personality. Valliere joins Hubbard Radio from KZIA Z102.9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“After an extensive, nationwide search, we were pleased to find someone of Jenny’s talent right here in the Midwest,” said Jeff England, VP/MM. “The combination of programming and on air experience will make for the perfect fit Middays and serve as a great asset in the programming department”.

Valliere was PD/MD and held down an afternoon air shift while at KZIA.