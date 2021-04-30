Beasley Bounces Detroit Line-Up

Beasley Media Group is making some changes at 105.1 The BOUNCE (WMGC). Zannie Glover will move from afternoons to the morning show and J Steele will return to hosting afternoon drive, full-time.

Along with becoming the official host of Morning BOUNCE, Glover will remain as PD for the station and 105.9 KISS-FM. Steele will become Assistant PD. Jonel Jaska will become full-time producer for the morning drive show, as well as continue his on-air responsibilities at sister station 101 WRIF-FM.

“The energy of The BOUNCE is infectious,” said Scott Jameson, VP National Content and Director of Detroit Programming. “Detroit’s Throwback party station is positioned for strong growth with these key talent upgrades.”