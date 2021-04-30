Angela Liu Appointed Chair

WBUR-FM has a new chair of its Community Advisory Board. Angela Liu becomes chair on July 1, replacing Peter Fiedler whose term ends on June 30.

“We selected Angela for her operational and strategic acumen, her demonstrated commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and because she is a WBUR super fan,” said Margaret Low, CEO. “I can’t wait to work with Angela. I know she will make us a smarter organization and help us deepen our ties to the community.”

“I am energized to build upon the record established by the outgoing chair Peter Fiedler,” said Liu. “I am honored to bring my decade of progressive responsibility and impact at the intersection of STEM workforce access, economic mobility, and corporate social responsibility to maximizing the brain trust of the CAB in advancing WBUR’s mission.”

Liu is a founding member and Director of Hack.Diversity. Hack.Diversity works with companies to help them develop minority software engineers, IT professionals and data analysts.