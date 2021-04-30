Marconi Winner Accused of Airing Satanic Music

One of the most well-known college radio stations, WSOU in New Jersey, is being accused of attacking the Catholic faith and airing satanic music. WSOU is the college radio station at Seton Hall University. The format is rock. The group protesting is called shutdownwsou.

The group held a rally near the station this week and says its movement is growing. The website for the group has an “evidence” page with album art and lyrics from some of the artists played on the station such as Slayer and Black Sabbath.

WSOU won a Marconi in 2016 and was nominated again in 2019.Thestationhasbeenontheairsince1948.

The station has a pop-up box on its website with the following disclaimer: “The programming heard on WSOU does not represent the opinions and beliefs of Seton Hall University or its employees and students. WSOU’s music and talk programming is presented as entertainment and is not intended to promote any specific lifestyle, belief, political affiliation, or other personal practice.”

WSOU issued the following statement to to News 12 New Jersey, “The goal is to ensure that WSOU continues to realize its mission, goals, and long-held operating procedures. Further incorporating and integrating Catholic mission and ministry into WSOU’s wide-ranging and popular programming is always a priority.”

WSOU also airs religious and community programming on the weekend.