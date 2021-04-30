NRG Media Promotes Jon Albrecht

Jon Albrecht has been promoted from Senior Account Executive to Sales Manager. He will oversee the four station Wausau/Stevens Point, WI cluster.

“The industry has seen significant changes since I was last here, but NRG’s commitment to innovation and serving its employees, listeners and advertisers remains constant,” said Albrecht. “I’m excited about the new challenges that come with leading this talented sales team.”

“Extensive market knowledge, strong leadership skills, and a strong commitment to our industry makes Jon the perfect fit for our team, and I couldn’t be happier to have him back in this role,” said Aleese Fielder, GM.