WWJ-AM reporter Vickie Thomas, who retired April 29, will become Communications Director for the City of Detroit. She spent 30 years at the station.

The Detroit Free Press reports Thomas will take over the post that has been vacant since the death of former Communications Director Graham Davis who died in 2020 after battling colon cancer.

Along with her many awards and accomplishments at WWJ, Thomas has held a number of positions for the National Association of Black Journalists.