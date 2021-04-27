Three Promotions at Westwood One

Susan Stephens has been promoted to SVP and General Manager for Programming. Tim Seymour is now SVP, Head of Operations. And, Becky Bennett is elevated to VP, Partner Relations.

Stephens, a 28-year veteran of Westwood One, will work to optimize programming and content opportunities and collaborations between news, talk, music, and entertainment.

With 20 years at Westwood One, Seymour assumes responsibility for the Operations, Partner Relations, Affiliate & Sales Operations, Traffic & Continuity, and Research Operations teams.

In addition to managing the compensation inventory procurement process and current partner relationships, Bennett is responsible for developing new producer partners.