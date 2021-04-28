IBA Does Deal With We Mail America

The Independent Broadcasters Association is partnering with We Mail America.com. The company has created a business model that couples direct mail to a full offering of digital advertising services.

The agreement with We Mail Amlerica.com will offer the IBA station members the ability to sell their highest quality suite of solo direct mail pieces in the form of postcards, trifolds, plastic cards, and custom mailings. The digital component works in conjunction with each radio ad campaign.

“Independent radio has never had so many competitors, and direct mail is certainly one of them,” said Ron Stone, IBA President and CEO of Adams Media. “Selling against the direct mail companies with minimal out of pocket cost, and all the support of We Mail America.com, will give the stations that embrace this as a competitive advantage in their markets.”

“WeMailAmerica.com is uniquely positioned to help push the combination of direct mail and audio forward,” said Gary Pizzati, Chairman/CEO of We Mail America.com. “I’ve experienced first-hand the success a local ad campaign has when radio, digital and direct mail are used to build a brand. It’s an impactful strategy that brings the independent broadcast owners a lucrative opportunity to offer solo direct mail to each of their customers.”