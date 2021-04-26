New Bob & Sheri Associate Producer

Kary “Doc” Bowser is joining Bob & Sheri as Associate Producer. Bowser comes over from WLNK in Charlotte where he produced the afternoon drive show.

“Kary is the perfect person to join our team, especially now as we embark on soon-to-be announced digital initiatives,” said Tony Garcia, Co-founder, Now Media. “Kary’s expertise will be valuable as we expand listener engagement on social media, and our daily podcasts.

“I’ve always wanted the opportunity to do something bigger,” said Bowser. “I’m excited to create content for a nationally syndicated program like Bob & Sheri.”

The show is on more than 70 radio stations and American Forces Radio.