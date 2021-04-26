Eisen Partnering With Audacy

Audacy is a new distribution partner for The Rich Eisen Show. Audacy becomes the program’s first free streaming audio partner.

“Rich’s show is a terrific addition to our Audacy platform and reinforces our position as the unrivaled leader in local and national sports audio content,” said Jeff Sottolano, EVP Programming. “We’re thrilled to bring Rich’s mix of sports and culture to our audience, just in time for this week’s NFL Draft.”

“I could not be more thrilled to be partnering with Audacy to bring my show and podcasts on their platform 24/7,” Eisen said. “I would say I can’t wait to just get started with them, but it all starts immediately, so that’s quite exciting.”

In addition to the live program, both an on-demand podcast version of his weekday program and his new podcast Just Getting Started are also available on Audacy.