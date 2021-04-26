Brendan Daly Leaves RIAA Joins CPB

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has named Brendan Daly as Vice President of Communications. He most recently was Chief Communications Officer for the Recording Industry Association of America.

“Brendan is a strategic communications leader with a proven ability to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders,” said Michael Levy, COO. “His skill set and experience will be valuable assets as we look to increase communication across the public media system and with the American people.”

“I am excited to join the team at CPB to help it achieve its vital mission to support high-quality public media programs and services,” said Daly.