Final Day: 2024 Medallas De Cortez Nominations Due By 5p PT

Nominations for the 2024 Medallas de Cortez are now open! This year’s awards will be presented at the 15th annual Hispanic Radio Conference, June 12-13 in San Antonio, home of the US’ first Spanish-language radio station, KCOR.

Now is the opportunity for YOU to nominate the shining stars in the Hispanic radio industry in one of seven categories. Honor them with a nomination for a Medallas de Cortez award, named in honor of Raoul Cortez, who founded KCOR in 1946. Entries must be submitted by April 12 at 8p ET/5p PT.

Thanks to vCreative for sponsoring this year’s awards!

Awards will be presented at the two-day Hispanic Radio Conference at the San Antonio Airport Marriott in San Antonio, June 12-13, 2024. Early bird registration is now open, along with a limited room block at the San Antonio Airport Marriott. For information on all sessions and speakers, visit the agenda HERE.