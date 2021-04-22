Salem Signs Charlie Kirk Extension

Salem Radio Network has signed and extended The Charlie Kirk Podcast to a multi-year deal. Salem first began selling the podcast in November 2020, and now will sell and manage the program through the Salem Podcast Network.

“Charlie’s radio show is already doing a great job filling the void in the Noon to 3 PM ET daypart,” said Phil Boyce, SVP of Spoken Word. “This podcast already delivered over 100,000,000 downloads in the last 12 months, and is valiantly fighting the culture war that we face in conservatism.”

“I am thrilled and excited to extend our relationship with Salem,” said Kirk. “Salem has become a giant in conservative media and is the perfect partner for our team.”

The Salem Podcast Network launched in January of this year, and now features Charlie Kirk, Dinesh D’Souza, Todd Starnes, Eric Metaxas, Sebastian Gorka, Mike Gallagher, Hugh Hewitt, Larry Elder, and Dennis Prager.