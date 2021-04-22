Lance Tidwell Joins SummitMedia

Lance Tidwell is the new program director for 104.7 WZZK and Mix 97.3 (WPYA) in Birmingham, AL. Tidwell joins SummitMedia from Cumulus Media Detroit.

“Lance is one of the best programmers in the nation and I am thrilled to have him join our fantastic team,” said John Walker, President, Birmingham cluster. “He brings tremendous insight, skill, knowledge and forward-thinking, which makes him perfectly suited to lead these amazing brands and digital assets into the future.”

“I grew up in 90 minutes from Birmingham in Alexander City, Alabama. I’m excited how SummitMedia is growing in the market and to join a top-notch team focused on the future,” said Tidwell.

Tidwell is one of Radio Ink’s Top 35 Country PDs for 2021.