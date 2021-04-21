Urban One Promotes Wayne Jones

Wayne Jones is now D.O.S. for the Urban One Houston radio group, moving up from LSM. Jones has held management positions in Austin, Baton Rouge and D.C. He made Radio Ink’s Future African American Leaders list in 2015 and 2017 and is a 2017 Radio Wayne award winner.

Jones launched his career in his hometown of Dallas, TX as an account executive for Service Broadcasting at KKDA/KRNB. At age 26 he joined iHeart Media to become one of the youngest sales managers in the country.

Jones will now be responsible for sales for KBXX-FM 97.9 The Box, KMJQ-FM Majic 102.1 / Praise 102.1 HD2 and KROI-FM Radio Now 92.1.

“This is a well-deserved promotion for Wayne and an acknowledgement of his hard work, commitment and leadership. We are building a world class, high performing sales organization in Houston and he is the perfect leader to move us in that direction.” says Pam McKay, Radio One Houston VP/General Manager.

“First and foremost I’d like to thank Pamela McKay (Vice-President/General Manager Radio One Houston) and David Kantor (CEO, Radio Division & Reach Media) for this amazing opportunity! I’m ecstatic and grateful for the blessing every day to wake up and make an impact for our team while growing our client relations and community partnerships. I’m humbled and honored to lead such an amazing sales organization and excited to continue to grow our business opportunities in the Houston Metro Area.” says Jones.