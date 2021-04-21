Snerdley Talks About Rush in New Podcast

Premiere Networks and the EIB Network are launching a 12-episode series narrated by Rush’s call screener James Golden (Bo Snerdley). Rush Limbaugh: The Man Behind The Golden EIB Microphone launches May 12. TRALIER

The 12-episode series will detail legendary radio host Rush Limbaugh’s award-winning, 30-plus year career in radio that revitalized the spoken-word format, and provided a platform for him to develop and lead modern conservatism in America. Featuring Limbaugh’s own words and never-before-heard stories shared by colleagues, friends and family, the series will give listeners a guided tour of the five-time Marconi Award winner’s historic journey from Cape Girardeau, Mo., to becoming the No. 1 talk radio host in America. The series will also highlight Limbaugh’s lasting legacy, which includes “The Rush Limbaugh Show’s” continued dominance as the most-listened-to talk radio program in the U.S.

“The only blessing greater than working with Rush, was knowing the man that he truly was,” said Golden. “It is not only my honor, but also my duty, to help ensure his legacy is properly acknowledged. I want to thank Premiere Networks and the EIB Network for allowing me this profound opportunity.”

“We look forward to sharing this incredible series with millions of Rush Limbaugh fans,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “Those who knew Rush best will provide an insider’s look at his life and career, providing a true celebration and tribute to the greatest talk radio host of all time.”