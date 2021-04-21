IBA Radiothon Raises $40K

With hundreds of radio stations across the country participating, the 2nd annual Radio Cares Radiothon, raised $40,000 which will provide 400,000 meals to hungry families in America.

The majority of the donations went directly to Feeding America®, the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S., with a member network of 200 local food banks. Some stations chose to send the donations to local food banks in their community.

“Hunger in America escalated because of the pandemic, and there are families still struggling to put food on the table,” said Ron Stone, President of the IBA and Chief Executive Officer of Adams Radio Group. “I’m very proud of the stations that participated again.

Over $400,000 was raised in 2020.