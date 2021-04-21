Late Morning Show Closes in on 100

With the addition of over two dozen new markets recently, the late morning show Markley, van Camp and Robbins is closing in on 100 stations. The show is distributed by Alpha and Compass Media Networks.

The show represents perspectives from every generation. David van Camp is a millennial, Jamie Markley represents Gen X, and Scott Robbins is the Baby Boomer. The witty and downright funny conversations between the hosts about the news topics of the day make this show truly unique. The show airs live weekdays from 9am to 12 noon Pacific (12noon to 3pm ET) and a best-of on weekends.