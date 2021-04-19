Sarah Glover Joins MPR News

Sarah Glover has joined Minnesota Public Radio as the newsroom’s Managing Editor. She comes over from NBC TV where she was manager of Social Media Strategy.

“I grew up in a household where public media was ever present and it influenced the person I am today,” said Glover. “I’m fortunate that I can help shape the news products that will speak to the next generation of MPR listeners and digital audiences. I look forward to working with MPR’s talented journalists to build bridges and cover the state of Minnesota with authenticity and zeal.”

As Managing Editor, Glover will lead a team of more than 40 reporters, photojournalists and editors and will be responsible for editorial decisions and planning across MPR News platforms.