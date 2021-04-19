New Morning Show In KC

The Morning Wake Up With Sean Tyler and Tasha Mack is the new morning show on 107.3 KC’s R&B and Hip Hop/KMJK-FM. Both hosts have KC radio roots.

Sean Tyler, a Kansas City native, is a radio personality who has been a fixture on local radio for almost 25 years. Tasha Mack is also a Kansas City native, and is coming over to Cumulus from KKFI-FM, where she was on-air personality and co-host of The Show Me Mix Show.

“When you can add a market legend to your brand in AM Drive, you do it,” said Kenny Smoov, VP, Urban Formats, Cumulus Media. “Bringing back Sean Tyler to wake up his hometown and adding a brand-new voice to KC Morning radio with Tasha Mack is an exciting next step in building 107.3 KC’s R&B and Hip