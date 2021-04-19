Atlanta V-103 Changes Up Mornings

Audacy is rebranding its V-103 (WVEE-FM) morning show. The Morning Culture with Big Tigger is now The Big Tigger Morning Show.

The rebranding includes the return of several features in new time slots and the addition of some new features.

Some new show features include: Dr. Erroneous Jenkins Little Known Black Facts. Dr. Erroneous Jenkins is a fictional character who knows it all. He has a PhD in black history and the origins of all things in the culture. The segment was tested during Black History Month and was a success. Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda, is a new advice feature.