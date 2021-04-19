iHeart Launches NFL Podcast Network

iHeartMedia and the National Football League have set up an exclusive podcast partnership to launch the NFL’s podcast network. The Multi-year agreement covers existing podcasts, as well as the co-production and distribution of two dozen new original podcasts.

“Podcasts are an increasingly important way to reach fans and a compelling way to tell NFL stories,” said Kevin LaForce, SVP, Media Strategy and Business Development, NFL. “We look forward to partnering with iHeartMedia to bring the NFL Podcast Network to life and deliver our podcast content seamlessly to fans on their platform and anywhere podcasts are consumed.”

“Our partnership with the NFL is an incredible moment for iHeart – and the podcast industry, period,” said Conal Byrne, CEO, iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “The NFL represents sports at its highest level – with the greatest athletes and the most heart-pounding games the world has seen. These are legendary stories, and we can’t wait to roll out a slate of incredible new podcasts to capture it all – for iHeart’s huge audience and the NFL’s massive fan base alike.”

The new podcast slate will develop new shows with NFL Films utilizing some of the best content from their archives, while also creating new podcasts focusing on NFL history, inside access, and more.