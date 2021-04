WNYC Studios has become the most recent subscriber to The Podcast Consumer Tracker from Edison Research. Current subscribers include Stitcher/Midroll, NPR, Wondery, ESPN, and many other producers and podcast platforms.

“We are so happy to welcome WNYC Studios to our family of subscribers,” noted Edison Research SVP Tom Webster. “We have served New York Public Radio in a variety of capacities for nearly 15 years, and we are honored to be a part of their podcast strategy.”