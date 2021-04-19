Spurgeon Up Next For IBA

Clear Media Network COO Gary Spurgeon will present The Future of Local 24/7 Syndicated Formats, in a webinar to Independent Broadcasters Association members on Tuesday April 27 at 2pm EDT. Spurgeon will share his insights on the state of local 24/7 syndicated formats.

“The next generation of 24/7 syndication has arrived! Radio station operators can now save significant money and time, without sacrificing programming quality and localization,” stated Spurgeon. “In this informative IBA members only webinar, radio owners and operators will learn the simplicity and ease in the delivery technology behind today’s 24/7 Music Format functions and execution.”

“There are affordable ways to grow and entertain listeners through independent syndication,” said Ron Stone, President of IBA and Chief Executive Officer of Adams Radio Group. “Clear Media Network is quickly becoming an incredible option for independent radio with their formats and innovative entertainment, and our members will benefit from hearing directly from Gary.”