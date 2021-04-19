Water For All The Kids

SOS Las Vegas listeners & Tobymac stocked Serving Our Kids Foundation with bottled water for coming summer. Serving our Kids Foundation supports thousands of local students with weekend meals during the school year.

Inspired by Tobymac’s song, “Help Is On The Way,” SOS Radio partnered with 7X Grammy Award winning recording artist, TobyMac, to stock Serving Our Kids Foundation with enough bottled water for the summer!

The DJ’s from SOS Radio collected bottled water, drive thru style, at the SOK warehouse in Henderson on Saturday. TobyMac seeded the effort by donating 2,500 bottles of water to set the momentum! SOS Radio listeners generously followed suit, with over 15,000 bottles of water dropped off in only 3 hours! In addition, Barcode Burgers donated 2,424 bottles of water and challenged other restaurant owners to drive up and serve our at risk kids!

“When the school year wraps up in May, food insecure students have new challenges. We wanted to make sure SOK was stocked with enough water for the summer,” said Scott Herrold, SOS Radio morning show host. “We had lots of listeners drive through with carloads full of water. We also had student volunteers unloading the vehicles & stocking the warehouse all morning with us. They love what SOK does for their friends at school.”