Steve Palec Retiring In Milwaukee

Steve Palec is retiring from Hometown Rock 96.5 WKLH. His final Rock N’ Roll Roots program airs Sunday April 18.

“I am grateful and frankly amazed at the freedom and opportunity I was afforded back in 1987,” said Palec. “I’m proud of telling stories, sharing music, having fun, interviewing legends and informing an audience over the course of wars, tragedies, births, bulletins, weather issues and 7 US Presidents…while never once “mailing it in” since I prepared for each and every show for hours on end.”

WKLH, WHQG, WJMR, WRXS, WJYI are owned by Lakefront Communications LLC. Lakefront is a subsidiary of Saga Communications, Inc.