Lemonada Launches Health Care Series

The Cost of Care is the 12th original series from Lemonada Media. The series looks at healthcare in America looking at a system the host believes values sickness over health.

The Cost of Care is hosted by healthcare expert David Smith. Smith reveals how the system works and shares stories from individuals crushed by it.

“I’ve spent my life and career exploring whether my family’s deaths were preventable and worrying that I would be next,” said Smith. “In this show we retrace our steps to figure out how we ended up with a system that leaves people powerless in the face of life-or-death decisions, and create a path forward that makes health a priority for everyone.”