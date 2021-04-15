CBC Readies Two New Podcasts

CBC Podcasts has announced two new original series programs have been added to the Spring 2021 slate. Life Jolt launches April 27 with A Death In Cryptoland dropping May 25.

“Life Jolt and A Death In Cryptoland are amazing examples of the rigorous investigative and storytelling talents of the teams who work tirelessly to bring our podcasts to life,” said Arif Noorani, Executive Producer of CBC Podcasts. “Both series take listeners deep inside different worlds: behind the walls of a women’s prison and into the shadows of the cryptocurrency underground. We’re pleased to bring these stories to audiences this spring, and to share the powerful and engaging insights on these top-of-mind topics with audiences in Canada and throughout the world.”

Life Jolt– prison slang for a life sentence – examines the lives of women navigating Canada’s correctional system. A Death In Cryptoland is an investigative series about Gerald Cotten, the young CEO of Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – QuadrigaCX – who is reported to have died while honeymooning in India.