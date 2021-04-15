Audacy Relaunches In LA

97.1 NOW! (KAMP-FM) in Los Angeles has rebranded. The station was formerly known as 97.1 AMP Radio.

“As more and more Americans receive their COVID-19 vaccine, now is the time for us to safely get back on our feet and get moving with the daily habits we love and miss,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy Southern California. “This rebrand not only embodies the spirit of our return to normalcy, but also the dynamic state of today’s music industry and we’re excited to usher in this new era with our consumers.”

The AMP Radio brand was launched by CBS radio in 2009.