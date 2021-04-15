ACM Award Winners Announced Early

The full list of Radio Award winners for the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards has been released. ACM revealed the winners, prior to the Sunday April 18 televised event.

“Congratulations to all of our 56th ACM Awards radio winners. Country radio is a vital part of the Country Music industry and artists’ success and we are grateful for the contributions they make to the industry every day,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “For the first time, the Academy was able to showcase our appreciation to these winners with a special package reveal to each of them, along with an iconic ACM trophy. We hope the memory of their win is one they cherish throughout their careers.”

The National On-Air Personality of the Year winner is Kix Brooks with American Country Countdown. KNIX-FM received two awards for Major Market On-Air Personality of the Year and Major Market Station of the Year.

The full list of the winners and videos of them being surprised by the early reveals can be found Here.