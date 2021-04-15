The Zone Nashville Adds Video Stream

104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM Nashville has launched 104.5 The Zone TV. Four in studio cameras will stream the programming on multiple social media platforms.

“104.5 The Zone TV gives the listener a behind-the-scenes and in-depth look at the faces and voices behind the microphone from 6:00am to 6:00pm. It also provides sports fans with a chance to skip the call-in line and instantly react to the biggest headlines with our hosts in the chat,” said Will Boling, Digital Content Producer. “Whether it’s watching the shows on our daily lineup during the week, reacting to digital exclusives in the evenings or pregame/postgame shows centered around the biggest events in Nashville sports, 104.5 The Zone TV will expand Zone coverage – and that’s a huge win for sports fans.”

The service will present original shows and instant reaction specials every evening. Also, after a big game or event in Nashville, hosts will be live to instantly react with fans from their home studios.