Ron Chatman Joins Audacy

Chatman has been working at vCreative for the last four years. He’ll join Audacy to work with Tim Roberts and the country format team at Audacy. Here’s what Chatman posted to Facebook about the move…

“I’ve been sitting on some fabulous personal news and I figured it’s time to spill the beans. This Friday, I leave my job of the past four years with vCreative to join the country format team at Audacy. I’ll be working again with Tim Roberts, along with Clay Walker and a bunch off talented people. I’ll be the format’s Content Coordinator, making sure our shows make it to all our platforms. I’ll also work with the markets to help them implement anything they need, and just generally help with any heavy lifting I can. I loved my time at vCreative…they have a great team and will continue to be the best at what they do. But I’m looking forward to my new adventure.”