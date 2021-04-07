Salem To Distribute Hillsdale Show

The Radio Free Hillsdale Hour, Hillsdale College’s national, weekend radio show, is now available for distribution via the Salem Radio Network.

The show, which launched in 2019, is one-hour long and divided into four segments. Each episode features multiple guests, including Hillsdale faculty members, speakers who visit one of the College’s campuses, alumni, and others. Topics can include anything from the politics of the day, to a discussion of the great texts, to the science behind brewing beer.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer the program through Salem and give radio stations another option for airing the show. Talk radio listeners already know Hillsdale by reputation, but this is an opportunity to hear more directly from the College’s faculty, staff, alumni, and others,” said Scot Bertram, host of The Radio Free Hillsdale Hour and general manager of WRFH/Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM.