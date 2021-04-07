Townsquare Brings Bahl Onto The Albany Team

Sports station WTMM-FM in Albany has hired Dan Bahl as the station’s Brand Manager and Afternoon Drive Co-Host. Dan joins WTMM after most recently hosting his own sports website & podcast network, and prior to that was GM of Quinnipiac University’s WQAQ-FM.

“I am extremely honored and excited to join 104.5 The Team and the Townsquare Media family,” said Bahl. “I am really looking forward to having great debates and conversations with Jeff Levack and the 104.5 The Team listeners, as well as strengthening the brand on-air, online, and across social media.”

Bahl will team up with long time WTMM on-air host, Jeff Levack, as co-host of “Levack & Bahl” airing weekdays from 3pm-7pm on the station. “Dan is going to be a great addition and I am looking forward to crushing PM drive together for years to come,” said Levack.